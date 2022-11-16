Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after buying an additional 390,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.05%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

