Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,493 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Huntsman by 486.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

HUN opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

