Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Frontline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $26,910,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

