Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 484,986 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fisker worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

