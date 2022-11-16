Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Markel by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,258.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.17. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

