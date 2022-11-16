Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $78,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 5.0 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.