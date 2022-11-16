870 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RACE opened at $215.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

