Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.