SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,997 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BUD opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
