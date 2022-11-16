Shell Asset Management Co. Has $555,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM stock opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

