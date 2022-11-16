Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 302 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

