Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Match Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Match Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $148.53.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

