Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 58,418.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 292,094 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of GeoPark worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in GeoPark by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GeoPark by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GeoPark by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.51.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

GPRK has been the topic of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Articles

