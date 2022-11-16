SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 184.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

