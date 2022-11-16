1,440 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $197.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.