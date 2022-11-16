Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RGR opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

