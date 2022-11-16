Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,470,000 after buying an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Up 1.4 %

Toro stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

