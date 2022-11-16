1,786 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 9.7% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 215,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.