Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 88,245 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.
Hostess Brands Price Performance
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.