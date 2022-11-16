Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 88,245 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

