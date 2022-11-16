Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Accolade worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 4,861.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $687.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.