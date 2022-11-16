Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

