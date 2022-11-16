Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,966 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 114.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 198.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 271,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

