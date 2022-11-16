Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of TIM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in TIM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TIM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

