10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of 10x Genomics worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $160.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.