Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.9% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $675.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

