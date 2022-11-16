Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 5,864.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.