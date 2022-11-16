Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 169.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $64,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Stock Performance

About Alleghany

NYSE Y opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $844.60 and a 200 day moving average of $838.69. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

