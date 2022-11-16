Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,818 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. abrdn plc raised its position in iQIYI by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

