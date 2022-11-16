Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,503 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Matson worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 535.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 397,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MATX opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $350,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

