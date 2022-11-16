Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $13,719,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $111.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

