Shell Asset Management Co. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

