Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,366 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

