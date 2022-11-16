Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 14,458.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,762 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.