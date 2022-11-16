T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 135,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $217.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

