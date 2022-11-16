Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,858 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $434.38 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.77 and a 200 day moving average of $364.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.