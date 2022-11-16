Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,590 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

