Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 411 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 5.9 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.