Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $286.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.82 and a 200 day moving average of $254.80. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

