Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 3,984 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,984 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

