Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.