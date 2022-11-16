Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

