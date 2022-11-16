Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

