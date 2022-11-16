Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 159 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

