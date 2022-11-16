Tiaa Fsb Takes $230,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $1,876,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after buying an additional 229,814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.