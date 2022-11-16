Shell Asset Management Co. Has $565,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

