Tiaa Fsb Takes $224,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

