Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 459 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $2,724,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $6,678,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

