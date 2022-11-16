Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 169 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.3 %

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

TPL stock opened at $2,699.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,078.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,776.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.