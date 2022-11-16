Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Read More

