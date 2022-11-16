Tiaa Fsb Makes New $225,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

